30 August 2025 Build 19799034 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Think you’ve seen what Necrosis: Dawn of Dread has to offer? Think again.
We’ve taken everything the beta testers got and poured it into the demo.

New puzzles to test your brain.
Combat rebalanced for brutal efficiency.
Performance tuned to squeeze out every frame.
Sound and animation polish that brings the horror to life.
New interface and better artwork across the board.
A special solo-mode character with real firepower.
Bug fixes (the nasty kind).

Your XP and rank carry over to the full version.
This isn't just an update, it’s the final form of the demo.
Get in, or get left behind.

