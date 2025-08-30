 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799010 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Added backup saving!
- Every 30 minutes, a backup save will be placed in the `backup saves` folder
- These will not be uploaded to the Steam Cloud

Changed mod structure for better loading
Increased the amount of Stage 2 resources provided on Chemotherapy
When playing with LORED autobuyers enabled from the start, the LORED Widget panel will be unlocked as well

Fixed: Your window position will not be saved if it is outside of your window's bounds
Fixed progress bars remaining hidden while animations were disabled

