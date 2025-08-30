Added backup saving!

- Every 30 minutes, a backup save will be placed in the `backup saves` folder

- These will not be uploaded to the Steam Cloud



Changed mod structure for better loading

Increased the amount of Stage 2 resources provided on Chemotherapy

When playing with LORED autobuyers enabled from the start, the LORED Widget panel will be unlocked as well



Fixed: Your window position will not be saved if it is outside of your window's bounds

Fixed progress bars remaining hidden while animations were disabled