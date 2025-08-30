A few visual issues related to boats are addressed in this patch. Some adjusts to ocean bosses were made as well - bring some friends! Other minor bugs and annoyances found.
* Player boat draws on char screen if they are in a boat
* 4 factors to create boat level are shown in player screen (E) while on a boat; boat level is shown next to player name from the sum of those.
* Custom player vehicle names showing again
* Pirate's Sail max item health raised to 500, +5 Cannoneering
* Diamond Golem drop rate slightly increased
* Greater Shadow Dragon melee damage output reduced by 20%, reduced health to 15-20k
* Scalo's Revenge called some reinforcements
* Moved Wurms spawn gate up north and east on north coast and erased that sand area where it was at due to player positioning
* Great White Shark spawn mechanism redone to encourage hunting
* Moved Ringhaven banker upstairs; deleted the downstairs mixup also due to player positioning
* You can now craft cannon chain shot (use blacksmith hammer on obsidian)
* Sledgehammer should pick up exterior braziers (large and normal) and return the proper deed however this is NOT retroactive, only for placed braziers moving forward
* General fishing check if player can hold one more item; tried to let them stuff variety of fish in, just makes bp too big and causing issues
* ToF Crab quests can be completed again
* Getting attacked by another player should clear purchased mask effects now
* Ovathan Hudsal quest fixup and giving player 45K cannons not general xp
* Updated Scallywag & Kuthos armor sets with improved navigation skill bonuses
* Hemp seeds give better return when harvested
* Carnivorous kelp given a unique corpse type
* More repair kits (and lobster traps)
* Removed some bank objects that were all over the map
* Necklace of Lightning strikes clears weapon speed properly maybe, probably
* Adjusted boat repair, now uses additive of (skill / 2) + random(skill / 2).
* More chunks of GHW/HW in Mainlands and Krythan Island (get choppin')
Patch 339.885
