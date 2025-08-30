A few visual issues related to boats are addressed in this patch. Some adjusts to ocean bosses were made as well - bring some friends! Other minor bugs and annoyances found.



* Player boat draws on char screen if they are in a boat

* 4 factors to create boat level are shown in player screen (E) while on a boat; boat level is shown next to player name from the sum of those.

* Custom player vehicle names showing again

* Pirate's Sail max item health raised to 500, +5 Cannoneering

* Diamond Golem drop rate slightly increased

* Greater Shadow Dragon melee damage output reduced by 20%, reduced health to 15-20k

* Scalo's Revenge called some reinforcements

* Moved Wurms spawn gate up north and east on north coast and erased that sand area where it was at due to player positioning

* Great White Shark spawn mechanism redone to encourage hunting

* Moved Ringhaven banker upstairs; deleted the downstairs mixup also due to player positioning

* You can now craft cannon chain shot (use blacksmith hammer on obsidian)

* Sledgehammer should pick up exterior braziers (large and normal) and return the proper deed however this is NOT retroactive, only for placed braziers moving forward

* General fishing check if player can hold one more item; tried to let them stuff variety of fish in, just makes bp too big and causing issues

* ToF Crab quests can be completed again

* Getting attacked by another player should clear purchased mask effects now

* Ovathan Hudsal quest fixup and giving player 45K cannons not general xp

* Updated Scallywag & Kuthos armor sets with improved navigation skill bonuses

* Hemp seeds give better return when harvested

* Carnivorous kelp given a unique corpse type

* More repair kits (and lobster traps)

* Removed some bank objects that were all over the map

* Necklace of Lightning strikes clears weapon speed properly maybe, probably

* Adjusted boat repair, now uses additive of (skill / 2) + random(skill / 2).

* More chunks of GHW/HW in Mainlands and Krythan Island (get choppin')

