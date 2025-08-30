The moment our community has been waiting for is finally here! Now it's time to put your skills to the ultimate test.





LEADERBOARDS ARE LIVE!

Submit your AI scripts and watch them battle for supremacy on our new competitive leaderboards! Every season crowns new champions, and with each major update, the competition resets, giving everyone a chance to claim their spot in the Hall of Fame.



GOD CONTROLS UNLEASHED!

Not ready to code? No problem! Our new God Controls let you intervene directly - declare wars, boost armies, or obliterate entire nations with divine power. Perfect for casual players who want immediate action and spectacular visual effects!

VISUAL CHANGES

Watch nations battle with spectacular new conquest animations as colors sweep across the map!

The competitive era of Observe begins NOW. Will you code your way to the top, or will you rule through divine intervention?