We found that Tech Cancelling wasn't noticeably impactful enough in terms of pushing back enemy AT (Attack Time), so we've doubled it to 2/3 enemy AT! This ends up making the Tech Cancel mechanic more in line with the Grandia series - which had it quite right from the outset, IMO.
In addition, there have been very minor presentation fixes.
As of v1.0.4, there's never been a better time to play Omni Blade!
