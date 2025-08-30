 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798852
Update notes via Steam Community
We found that Tech Cancelling wasn't noticeably impactful enough in terms of pushing back enemy AT (Attack Time), so we've doubled it to 2/3 enemy AT! This ends up making the Tech Cancel mechanic more in line with the Grandia series - which had it quite right from the outset, IMO.

In addition, there have been very minor presentation fixes.

As of v1.0.4, there's never been a better time to play Omni Blade!

