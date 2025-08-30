We found that Tech Cancelling wasn't noticeably impactful enough in terms of pushing back enemy AT (Attack Time), so we've doubled it to 2/3 enemy AT! This ends up making the Tech Cancel mechanic more in line with the Grandia series - which had it quite right from the outset, IMO.



In addition, there have been very minor presentation fixes.



As of v1.0.4, there's never been a better time to play Omni Blade!