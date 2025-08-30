Level Editor!- you can now toggle "devMode" in the settings and move down on the main menu to access the level editor
- you can edit decks and levels
- you can export and import them through a share code
- there is a copy button to the share code
- the share code is quite large so keep that in mind while sharing it
Tutorial- improved, now balatrina tells you everything there is to know
- there is also a backup tutorial in the setting menu in case anyone forgot something
- cards like wizard, fairy, and wrapper which give other cards an effect now also describe what the effect is so you wont be left wondering
Balancing- two slimes can no longer combine to make three as it makes leech dagger broken
- first reroll in the shop is free so you relay less on RNG
