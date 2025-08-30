Level Editor! - you can now toggle "devMode" in the settings and move down on the main menu to access the level editor

- you can edit decks and levels

- you can export and import them through a share code

- there is a copy button to the share code

- the share code is quite large so keep that in mind while sharing it



Tutorial - improved, now balatrina tells you everything there is to know

- there is also a backup tutorial in the setting menu in case anyone forgot something

- cards like wizard, fairy, and wrapper which give other cards an effect now also describe what the effect is so you wont be left wondering



Balancing - two slimes can no longer combine to make three as it makes leech dagger broken

- first reroll in the shop is free so you relay less on RNG



QoL - added a setting to disable hurt/heal effects since some of you didnt like them