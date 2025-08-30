Update, Version 20250830
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Fjordr Command Center]Added a dialog option for Raerson to talk about how we live in a world where everyone can be a Nazi nowadays.
[Equipment]New Equipment: Cat Plushie
[Shopping]Various caretakers now sell Cat Plushies
[Caretaker]Unified various caretakers' shop inventory.
[Shopping]Bob's Grocery now sells Cat Plushies in both timelines.
简体中文
##########Content################
【福尔德指挥中心】为拉尔松加入了一段对白讲述关于我们生活在一个现在每个人都可以是纳粹的世界。
【装备】新装备：喵喵布偶
【购物】各种看护者现在会贩卖喵喵布偶
【看护者】统一了多个看护者的商店贩卖物品列表
【购物】鲍勃的杂货店现在会贩卖喵喵布偶，两条时间线上都是。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/ee5dd139
https://pastelink.net/tz35i938
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update