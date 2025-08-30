 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798838 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, This update has the following changes

-Fixed a bug where the game started in German
-Fixed a bug with reflections in the main menu
-Fixed a bug with the character's jump animation
-Optimized some traps in room 3

Thank you all who play, I'll be glad to hear your feedback

