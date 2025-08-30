Hello everyone, This update has the following changes
-Fixed a bug where the game started in German
-Fixed a bug with reflections in the main menu
-Fixed a bug with the character's jump animation
-Optimized some traps in room 3
Thank you all who play, I'll be glad to hear your feedback
Quick fixes 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update