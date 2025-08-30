Bugs & Crashes
- Fixed a crash when trying to load a save file that contains invalid equipment
- Fixed a crash when Snortoise Armour tried to damage a vending machine
- Fixed a crash when entering Brambleside Footpath with over 75% Runspeed Bonus
