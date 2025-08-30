 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798834
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs & Crashes

  • Fixed a crash when trying to load a save file that contains invalid equipment
  • Fixed a crash when Snortoise Armour tried to damage a vending machine
  • Fixed a crash when entering Brambleside Footpath with over 75% Runspeed Bonus

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015271
