It’s been interesting to see how much worse 70% offline speed on PC seems to feel vs 50% offline speed on mobile. I think being able to actually see the negative impact on the inactive window turns out to be a pretty big change.



Also, not having a path to 100% speed, like mobile does with ads, is another big downside.



As much as it can be, Idle Iktah tries to be a $7 game that can also be played for free. That's easy enough on mobile where free players can watch ads. But it's more complicated on Steam, where free players don’t really have a way to contribute.



Similar to ads on mobile, there does need to be some friction towards purchasing the game, but we also need it to be possible for free players to hit 100% speed.



In this update, offline speed will be 100%, and the maximum offline time for free players will be 4 hours: +1 hour for equipped Red Fir Bed, +2 for Maple Bed, +3 for Elderwood Bed, or +4 for Royal Bed.



Feel free to share any feedback, and thanks for helping out with the playtest!