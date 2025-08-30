New Enemy: Golem
Slow, tanky as hell, and only killable with rockets. Have fun blasting away!
Story Level 2 – Progress
Made a big step forward, but still far from finished. The level can’t be fully completed yet, but as always you get a transparent look into the development process.
👉 It’s an escort mission, but don’t worry: long escorts are boring – this one is short, but packed with nonstop explosions and chaos. 💥
New Blackrock Design
Revamped look that hits harder – also applied to the battlefields.
Bugfixes
Couldn’t exit story missions after dying → fixed.
Couldn’t pause story missions after dying → fixed.
Keycards in Mission 1 could be farmed infinitely (funny, but clearance 20 didn’t open anything 😅) → fixed.
Crash in Story Mission 2 if all scientists died → fixed.
Quality of Life
Added a small story disclaimer so you don’t get thrown back to the main menu too abruptly.
Community
Discord server is in progress – should be ready in about a week. 😉
👉 See you in the next update!
