
30 August 2025 Build 19798813 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New Enemy: Golem
    Slow, tanky as hell, and only killable with rockets. Have fun blasting away!

  • Story Level 2 – Progress
    Made a big step forward, but still far from finished. The level can’t be fully completed yet, but as always you get a transparent look into the development process.
    👉 It’s an escort mission, but don’t worry: long escorts are boring – this one is short, but packed with nonstop explosions and chaos. 💥

  • New Blackrock Design
    Revamped look that hits harder – also applied to the battlefields.

  • Bugfixes

    • Couldn’t exit story missions after dying → fixed.

    • Couldn’t pause story missions after dying → fixed.

    • Keycards in Mission 1 could be farmed infinitely (funny, but clearance 20 didn’t open anything 😅) → fixed.

    • Crash in Story Mission 2 if all scientists died → fixed.

  • Quality of Life

    • Added a small story disclaimer so you don’t get thrown back to the main menu too abruptly.

  • Community

    • Discord server is in progress – should be ready in about a week. 😉

👉 See you in the next update!

