30 August 2025 Build 19798801 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio

  • Added Music Selection to singleplayer game, which can be either "Random" or a selected song from the 3 available.


UI

  • Added a label on single player game start to notify which song is playing (Not yet implemented, but a label and selector in the pause menu will be made available in future updates)
  • Updated the "Profile" panel cursor select to where the entire cursor container is the "button" used to select the cursor, rather than the small hexagon icon.


Coop

These are untested

  • Corrected broadcast communication between Host/Clients regarding board condition, this should fix the issue where Hosts saw board changes, but clients did not.
  • Further improved upon Cursor Sync, Hosts may see incorrect client cursors still, but the visibility and smoothness of host/client cursors should be much better.
  • Added cursor sync to the actual coop in-game scene.
  • Corrected broadcast communication between Host/Clients regarding Modal Popups, including the closing of these modals when the host restarts after a game win/loss.

