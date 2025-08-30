Audio
- Added Music Selection to singleplayer game, which can be either "Random" or a selected song from the 3 available.
UI
- Added a label on single player game start to notify which song is playing (Not yet implemented, but a label and selector in the pause menu will be made available in future updates)
- Updated the "Profile" panel cursor select to where the entire cursor container is the "button" used to select the cursor, rather than the small hexagon icon.
CoopThese are untested
- Corrected broadcast communication between Host/Clients regarding board condition, this should fix the issue where Hosts saw board changes, but clients did not.
- Further improved upon Cursor Sync, Hosts may see incorrect client cursors still, but the visibility and smoothness of host/client cursors should be much better.
- Added cursor sync to the actual coop in-game scene.
- Corrected broadcast communication between Host/Clients regarding Modal Popups, including the closing of these modals when the host restarts after a game win/loss.
Changed files in this update