1 September 2025 Build 19798797 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

In this new update we are switching Simulakors to Unreal 5.6 to enhance significantly the perfomance of the game and we've also addressed a variety of bugs and issues. Thank you for your feedback and bug reports!

Patch notes 📄

Improvements:

  • Big performance improvements, especially when playing at medium and high settings (It's now possible to play with lumen active on SteamDeck)

  • Restored the white/acquamarine color combination

Fixes:

  • Fixed enemy outline highlight in Terminal rooms not working

  • Fixed getting stuck in charge attack when spamming melee quickly

  • Fixed being able to charge shots while sprinting if holding down the button while reloading and sprinting

  • Fixed charged shot amount increasing when pausing the game

If you like the game, feel free to share your review with us!

