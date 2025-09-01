Hello everyone,



In this new update we are switching Simulakors to Unreal 5.6 to enhance significantly the perfomance of the game and we've also addressed a variety of bugs and issues. Thank you for your feedback and bug reports!

Patch notes 📄

Improvements:

Big performance improvements, especially when playing at medium and high settings (It's now possible to play with lumen active on SteamDeck)

Restored the white/acquamarine color combination

Fixes:

Fixed enemy outline highlight in Terminal rooms not working

Fixed getting stuck in charge attack when spamming melee quickly

Fixed being able to charge shots while sprinting if holding down the button while reloading and sprinting

Fixed charged shot amount increasing when pausing the game

If you like the game, feel free to share your review with us!