30 August 2025 Build 19798785 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Faster Leaderboards: Player profiles and avatars now load 2-3x quicker
Improved Steam Integration: Reduced waiting time for names and profile pictures
Better Responsiveness: Smoother leaderboard display and updates

The leaderboard experience should feel much snappier now with significantly reduced loading times.

