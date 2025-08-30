Faster Leaderboards: Player profiles and avatars now load 2-3x quicker
Improved Steam Integration: Reduced waiting time for names and profile pictures
Better Responsiveness: Smoother leaderboard display and updates
The leaderboard experience should feel much snappier now with significantly reduced loading times.
Leaderboard Performance Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update