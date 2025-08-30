 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798740 Edited 30 August 2025 – 19:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.137 includes twin stick shooter controller support as well as some UI QoL

Version 0.137

NOTE: FOR THE CONTROLLER TO WORK AS INTENDED, PLEASE REVERT TO DEFAULT GAMEPAD CONTROLS ON STEAM INPUT IF A CUSTOM ONE IS CONFIGURED

(previous default steam input setting had like right trigger as left click or somethign and that will cause your game to not take in the correct input)

** Controller Support Twin Stick Shooter **

- Twin Stick Shooter Controller Support

- - LB: dash

- - LT: Jump

- - RB: left attack

- - RT: right attack

- - L3: Ult

- WASD / Joystick garden camera control

- right stick cursor control

- RT cursor input

** New Features **

- add mech egg to siege chest

- holographic has a UI indicator now

- Fire Tornado changed to create a aura style tornado around you that lasts for 1 second and duration can be extended

- fish catching quest added to quest board

- Mega Slime Wings added to garden shop

- added a crate to the tree to access upgrades from there (makes it easier to find for new players)

** Bugs / Adjustments **

- both parents mech and holo = 100% passdown (only 1 is still 20%)

- hovered fish brought to front when fishing for shadows

- fixed survival island extra enemy spawn

- quest board inconsistency fix

- mechanical has chance to take either parent color instead of average

