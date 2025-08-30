 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798713 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PATCH CONTAINS BREAKING CHANGES. OLD SAVES MIGHT NO LONGER WORK.

- Uncommon soldiers can have strong modifiers
- Permanent Perk crafting is now unlocked later, and the total permanent perk crafting options are limited to 2.
- Requires Paradoximus to be beaten
- Remove shop sale from permanent perk pool.
- Removed skip cost perk
- Made 1. Paradoximus earlier, and it appears in the world 10.
- Crafting Perk is now locked behind the first Paradoximus
- Fixes to crafting recipes in the worlds where resource value is very high.
- Added labels for property worlds
- Changed spacing of main quests
- Improved mining perk / milestone visibility
- Made the tile board symmetric.
- Reduced growth of universal perks.
- Adjusted world exp requirement scaling.
- Auto mining switching feature
- Configurable auto leveling
- Fixed a bug where players were able to overfill the roster with the context-menu move command.
- Fix suicider not dying.
- Reduced the value of combat speed perks.
- Minimum combat speed is increased 250ms -> 750ms.
- Added crafting perk summary to crafting views.
- Implemented new combat modifiers:
- Unstoppable, Balance, RandomModifier, Trickster, Clone, RandomOffence, WorstWeakness, Betrayal
- Changed combat modifiers:
- Coward, Underdog
- Implemented log for battles
- Visualise used modifiers for soldiers in a battle.
- Added the ability to favourite soldiers.
- Added ability to trash all non-favourite soldiers.
- Added multiplier picker to general crafting.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
