PATCH CONTAINS BREAKING CHANGES. OLD SAVES MIGHT NO LONGER WORK.



- Uncommon soldiers can have strong modifiers

- Permanent Perk crafting is now unlocked later, and the total permanent perk crafting options are limited to 2.

- Requires Paradoximus to be beaten

- Remove shop sale from permanent perk pool.

- Removed skip cost perk

- Made 1. Paradoximus earlier, and it appears in the world 10.

- Crafting Perk is now locked behind the first Paradoximus

- Fixes to crafting recipes in the worlds where resource value is very high.

- Added labels for property worlds

- Changed spacing of main quests

- Improved mining perk / milestone visibility

- Made the tile board symmetric.

- Reduced growth of universal perks.

- Adjusted world exp requirement scaling.

- Auto mining switching feature

- Configurable auto leveling

- Fixed a bug where players were able to overfill the roster with the context-menu move command.

- Fix suicider not dying.

- Reduced the value of combat speed perks.

- Minimum combat speed is increased 250ms -> 750ms.

- Added crafting perk summary to crafting views.

- Implemented new combat modifiers:

- Unstoppable, Balance, RandomModifier, Trickster, Clone, RandomOffence, WorstWeakness, Betrayal

- Changed combat modifiers:

- Coward, Underdog

- Implemented log for battles

- Visualise used modifiers for soldiers in a battle.

- Added the ability to favourite soldiers.

- Added ability to trash all non-favourite soldiers.

- Added multiplier picker to general crafting.