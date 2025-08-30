Hi guys,
I worked a lot on the in-game UI. According to my testers, one of the biggest issues is early-game onboarding — the “how to use” phase.
So I added a tooltip that appears when an interactable object, like the shop or a tower, comes into range.
Update 0.0.26.ec168513 - Better Onboarding: Tooltips for Interactable Objects
