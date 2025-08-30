 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19798708 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi guys,

I worked a lot on the in-game UI. According to my testers, one of the biggest issues is early-game onboarding — the “how to use” phase.



So I added a tooltip that appears when an interactable object, like the shop or a tower, comes into range.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3927121
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3927122
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3927123
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link