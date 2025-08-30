Game Update Notes
- Post Battle End Effects: Updated logic for card effects triggered after a card battle to ensure survivor effects and post-battle events function correctly across all scenarios (challengers, invasions, breakthroughs, and tracking).
- Hunting Ground: Fixed an issue where the hunting ground effect was not applied when a new unit is posted.
- Settings Reworked: Overhauled settings for improved user experience and functionality.
- Mouse and More Animations: Added new mouse interactions and additional animations to enhance gameplay visuals.
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P): P2P functionality is nearly complete and currently undergoing internal testing.
Upcoming Content: More effects are in development, with progression and awards system scheduled to roll out by next month.
