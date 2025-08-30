 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19798702 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Update Notes


  • Post Battle End Effects: Updated logic for card effects triggered after a card battle to ensure survivor effects and post-battle events function correctly across all scenarios (challengers, invasions, breakthroughs, and tracking).
  • Hunting Ground: Fixed an issue where the hunting ground effect was not applied when a new unit is posted.
  • Settings Reworked: Overhauled settings for improved user experience and functionality.
  • Mouse and More Animations: Added new mouse interactions and additional animations to enhance gameplay visuals.
  • Peer-to-Peer (P2P): P2P functionality is nearly complete and currently undergoing internal testing.

Upcoming Content: More effects are in development, with progression and awards system scheduled to roll out by next month.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3092161
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3092162
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link