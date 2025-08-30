Welcome, Bandeirantes!
New update includes:
- Unreal Engine update to version 5.6 with performance improvements.
- Death screen and translation fixes.
- Menu bugs fixed.
- Added sound when drinking river water.
- Fixed game start music.
Stay tuned for new updates soon.
Argo Games Team.
Update for Aug. 2025
Changed files in this update