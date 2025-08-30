 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798694 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome, Bandeirantes!

New update includes:

- Unreal Engine update to version 5.6 with performance improvements.
- Death screen and translation fixes.
- Menu bugs fixed.
- Added sound when drinking river water.
- Fixed game start music.

Stay tuned for new updates soon.

Argo Games Team.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3233631
  • Loading history…
