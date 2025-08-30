Snail Party! Sat Aug 30 @ 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET!
- Get the 100+-snails-online achievement! 🐌
- Bask in the chaos of hundreds of snails saying HULLO and HUP-HUP-HUP!
- Travel in a giant herd of snails!
- New additions to the game!
