Brave ones!

We’re back again to tell you about all the latest updates in The Braves! So, put on your armor, grab your best weapon — and off to new adventures! It’s time to reveal what’s in store for you.

Updated Base Screen

The main base screen has been revamped and now looks a bit different. In the updated base, you’ll notice some new details, including mysterious ruins. These ruins will become the foundation of a future building — the Hall of Fame. At that very place the legends and achievements of the greatest heroes will be kept, and the building itself will be available for construction in one of the upcoming updates.

But that’s not all. While you’re exploring the updated base screen, brave heroes have already set out to scout the lands surrounding the city. Their mission is to find the perfect spot for building a brand-new mine. Previously, the base had an old mine building, but it turned out to be just an empty shell with no valuable resources. But soon, however, you’ll uncover a true discovery — the Mine will appear right on the location map, and who knows what resources and secrets it might reveal?

And remember: this is just the start! The updated base is only the first step. Future updates will bring even more new buildings and features, turning our town into a true fortress and a center of power.

New Event: Back to School

The fate of the school hangs by a thread! Night monsters have stolen the Certificates of Distinction, and only true heroes can restore justice. Hunt them down, reclaim what was lost, and save the students from retaking their exams!

Event Token is the Certificate of Distinction. You can earn it by defeating bosses across all the locations and modes!

Event Rewards: Pieces of the new armor set: School Uniform Three new weapons Academy Runes Star Coins Ether Prisms Eternity Prisms Gold Coins Building Materials Heroic Manga Blueprints





New Hero Outfits

Do you remember that feeling before the very first day of school? The atmosphere of those first lessons, the sound of the break bell, and memories of carefree youth are in the air once again. And now, that same feeling has found its way into the world of Singoru. Even some of the heroes couldn’t resist — they’ve decided to go back in time and try on new looks inspired by their school days. No need to hunt them down in the tavern — here’s the complete lineup:

School Teacher Guan Yu — Attack +1.5% every 10 levels in a match (available through the premium gift marathon Back to School )

School Coach Bjorn — 5.5% chance to deal x2 damage

Bad Girl Aerin — +1 Resurrection

Rebel Elaya — Projectile speed +5.5%

Class President Antiope — Attack +5.5%

Gift Marathon: Back to School!

The new gift marathon “Back to School” has officially begun! Log in every day, claim rewards, and treat yourself and your heroes for 28 days straight.

You’ll also be able to purchase a premium pass for the marathon and unlock even more prizes, including an exclusive skin for Guan Yu, gems, Certificates of Distinction, brand-new armor sets, weapons, and much more!

New Armor Set: School Uniform

They say every student of Singoru Academy is not just a student, but also a guardian of its honor and traditions. Only the most worthy earn the right to wear the School Uniform — an elite outfit, symbolizing knowledge, diligence, and the trials overcome.

You can obtain the School Uniform set on the Market as a random reward from chests opened with Certificates of Distinction.

What bonuses does the School Uniform grant? Let’s find out:

Honor Student’s Beret

+12% EXP drop chance from enemies (Uncommon)

+12% Damage (Rare)

-8% Skill cooldown (Epic)

+1 Resurrection per match (Legendary)

-16% Skill cooldown (Mythic)

Graduation Boots

+120% Item pickup speed (Uncommon)

+12% Damage (Rare)

+120% EXP pickup radius (Epic)

12% chance to re-activate skills (Legendary)

+2.5% Movement speed per 10 levels in match (Mythic)

School Uniform

+12% Bomb damage (Uncommon)

+12% Damage (Rare)

+0.24% Damage for every % of missing HP (Epic)

+24% EXP drop chance from enemies (Legendary)

+1 Projectile (Mythic)

Dueling Gloves

-12% Interval between projectiles (Uncommon)

+12% Damage (Rare)

+96% Knockback (Epic)

16% chance of double damage (Legendary)

12% chance of triple damage for all evolutions (Mythic)

Student Council Emblem

+4% Gained EXP (Uncommon)

+12% Damage (Rare)

30% chance to inflict Vulnerability on enemies, increasing damage taken by 12% for 2 sec (Epic)

+4 Extra skill bans per match (Legendary)

Chance to stun enemies for 2 seconds on hit (Mythic)

And don’t forget: if you collect and equip the full School Uniform set your hero will unlock a special ability! Once every 10 seconds, the hero throws a tome towards the cursor. On impact, it deals 600% damage and stuns enemies for 2 seconds.



New Event Weapons

Ruler-Sword (Legendary Devastating Strike). Grants the hero the ability Devastating Strike +30% Devastating Strike damage and evolution (Uncommon) +15% All skill damage (Rare) +2 Devastating Strike levels at match start (Epic) +1 Evolution level: Compass of Pain (Legendary) On EXP pickup: chance to reduce enemy stats (Attack, Defense, Speed) by 30% for 3 sec (Mythic)



Double Credit (Legendary Blade Whirlwind). Grants the hero the ability Blade Whirlwind +30% Blade Whirlwind damage and evolution (Uncommon) +15% All skill damage (Rare) +2 Blade Whirlwind levels at match start (Epic) +1 Evolution level: Bloody Harvest (Legendary) On EXP pickup: chance to reduce enemy stats (Attack, Defense, Speed) by 30% for 3 sec (Mythic)



Final Bell (Legendary Cursed Souls). Grants the hero the ability Cursed Souls +30% Cursed Souls damage and evolution (Uncommon) +15% All skill damage (Rare) +2 Cursed Souls levels at match start (Epic) +1 Evolution level: Chain Reaction (Legendary) On EXP pickup: chance to reduce enemy stats (Attack, Defense, Speed) by 30% for 3 sec (Mythic)



Hero Rebalance

Clara Core hero stats adjusted New specialization added at Epic rarity: +10% Damage Damage modifier for Clara’s unique arrow abilities (vertical, horizontal, circular shots) increased from 200% to 300%. Knockback reduced from 0.25 to 0.1

Singvard Core hero stats adjusted New specialization added at Legendary rarity: +10% Armor Mythic specialization (+2 to Faith Throw at match start) moved to Legendary, now +1 New specialization at Legendary: +1 level to Aura of Faith at match start New specialization at Legendary: +1 level to Threads of Life at match start New specialization at Mythic: +20% Damage to Light-element skills

Terra Royal Golem Summon specialization moved from Mythic to Legendary rarity.





That’s all for now, Braves! We hope you’ll enjoy these updates to the fullest. Stay with us, share your feedback — we’re always happy to hear your thoughts and make the game even better!