30 August 2025 Build 19798517 Edited 30 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings Season 1 rewards, a start of Season 2, new coins and some fixes!

  • Added Season 1 reward coins (by cloverbug) to the game and distributed them to the winners.

  • Season 2 has now started.

  • Added the new Coin Series 6 "Mythological Creatures" (by hahaitzmeg) to the game.

  • Fixed content height in the Stream setup so the bottom is now visible.

Fixed multiple leaderboard display issues.

Note: These fixes are purely visual; the backend for score keeping and saving is correct.

  • The in-game Leaderboard sign has always shown the correct 'Seasonal' leaderboard information.

  • Default leaderboards in settings now show overall 'Global' coin totals for all players.

  • The !season command now displays the correct 'Seasonal' information; it was previously showing 'Global' totals by mistake.

  • The season's crontab (regular update) now refreshes the table with the correct 'Seasonal' data.

  • All leaderboards now hide players with null entries (those who claimed Twitch drops but haven't used !dropped yet).

  • Local Channel leaderboards remain unchanged, as these are LAN local.

  • How the different leaderboards work:

  • Global Leaderboards = Total coins collected by all players; never reset.

  • Local Leaderboards = Channel-specific; shows coin leaders for that channel only.

  • Local 'LAN' Leaderboards = Standalone from all other leaderboards; controlled by the streamer.

  • Seasonal Leaderboards = Reset each season; top players are rewarded with in-game items.

If you experience any issues with your Username or Scores, contact us.

Feel free to join our Discord for discussion & feedback.

Happy Dropping! o/

