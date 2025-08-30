This update brings Season 1 rewards, a start of Season 2, new coins and some fixes!



Fixed content height in the Stream setup so the bottom is now visible.

Added the new Coin Series 6 "Mythological Creatures" (by hahaitzmeg) to the game.

Season 2 has now started.

Added Season 1 reward coins (by cloverbug) to the game and distributed them to the winners.

Fixed multiple leaderboard display issues.

Note: These fixes are purely visual; the backend for score keeping and saving is correct.

The in-game Leaderboard sign has always shown the correct 'Seasonal' leaderboard information.

Default leaderboards in settings now show overall 'Global' coin totals for all players.

The !season command now displays the correct 'Seasonal' information; it was previously showing 'Global' totals by mistake.

The season's crontab (regular update) now refreshes the table with the correct 'Seasonal' data.

All leaderboards now hide players with null entries (those who claimed Twitch drops but haven't used !dropped yet).

Local Channel leaderboards remain unchanged, as these are LAN local.

How the different leaderboards work:

Global Leaderboards = Total coins collected by all players; never reset.

Local Leaderboards = Channel-specific; shows coin leaders for that channel only.

Local 'LAN' Leaderboards = Standalone from all other leaderboards; controlled by the streamer.