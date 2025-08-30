 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798501 Edited 30 August 2025 – 18:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added setting to disable VP Letter Cards
-Update card list
-Fixed issue with 5 cost D
-Fixed issue with 5 cost H
-Fixed issue where looking at the top cards of a deck with no cards would cause a crash

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2017461
