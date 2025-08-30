-Added setting to disable VP Letter Cards
-Update card list
-Fixed issue with 5 cost D
-Fixed issue with 5 cost H
-Fixed issue where looking at the top cards of a deck with no cards would cause a crash
Paperback 2.2.30
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2017461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update