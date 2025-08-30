 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798479 Edited 30 August 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Features
  • Added new unique effects for all backpack types (detailed below for those okay with Spoilers)


Changes & Balance
  • Proto backpacks now use models from non-proto versions (stats unchanged)
  • Adjusted the placement of the Knight backpack


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed new part indicators breaking after the player has found invalid parts


Backpack Effects
  • Watcher
    - Provides Hover functionality
  • Scout
    - Improves aerial maneuverability and ascension
  • Scrapper
    - Allows use of all ammo drops regardless of type and causes enemies to drop health-restoring capsules
  • Soldier
    - Increases Weapon Capacity and Magazine Capacity for all weapons
  • Knight
    - Energy shield that recharges after a delay (existing functionality)
  • Assassin
    - Decaying Energy Shield that gains charge upon defeating enemies

