Features
- Added new unique effects for all backpack types (detailed below for those okay with Spoilers)
Changes & Balance
- Proto backpacks now use models from non-proto versions (stats unchanged)
- Adjusted the placement of the Knight backpack
Bug Fixes
- Fixed new part indicators breaking after the player has found invalid parts
Backpack Effects
- Watcher
- Provides Hover functionality
- Scout
- Improves aerial maneuverability and ascension
- Scrapper
- Allows use of all ammo drops regardless of type and causes enemies to drop health-restoring capsules
- Soldier
- Increases Weapon Capacity and Magazine Capacity for all weapons
- Knight
- Energy shield that recharges after a delay (existing functionality)
- Assassin
- Decaying Energy Shield that gains charge upon defeating enemies
