30 August 2025 Build 19798436 Edited 30 August 2025 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an audio bug with the main menu not adjusting volume levels in some situations.
  • Fixed an issue with the headpat progress popups sometimes glitching positions.
  • A few more typo fixes.
  • Fixed how Steam achievements work so there's no more issues playing offline.
  • Added a "more text" arrow for long dialogue lines that require clicking to read the rest.

