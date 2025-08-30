- Fixed an audio bug with the main menu not adjusting volume levels in some situations.
- Fixed an issue with the headpat progress popups sometimes glitching positions.
- A few more typo fixes.
- Fixed how Steam achievements work so there's no more issues playing offline.
- Added a "more text" arrow for long dialogue lines that require clicking to read the rest.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update