Hello everyone,

We are OrcaLayout. Today we're bringing you the 1.1.0 update for Raining City: Millions Recollections. Thank you all for your continued support! Below are the details of this version's update:

1. Added new dialogue options for Huang Yijun at Lyu Xuan's home. After completing Yijun's story, new conversations can be triggered on the second floor of Lyu Xuan's house.

2. Added 12 new concept entries (Requires a new playthrough to unlock).

3. Introduced in-game news push notifications on the phone. Each time you complete a quest, you'll receive a new news update (Requires a new playthrough to unlock)

4. Improved the Su Lingxi side quest ending presentation.

5. Added a new CG illustration in Chapter 5 (This does not affect existing achievements)

6. Fixed an issue where some players were unable to change resolution.

7. Fixed a problem where certain settings would not save properly.

8. Fixed abnormal prompts and red-dot indicators for concept updates.

9. Corrected most errors related to voice lines, echoes, and missing audio. If you still encounter unsatisfactory dubbing or audio issues, please continue to share your feedback with us.

If you encounter any issues while playing, please feel free to share feedback in our official community 2pgames.net/discord. We are committed to continuous updates until all problems are resolved. Thank you for your trust and support!