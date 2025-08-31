 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19798402 Edited 31 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where certain scene choices would behave abnormally.
  2. Fixed a bug during Su Su’s character introduction that caused two character profiles to appear for some players.
  3. Resolved the problem where the game’s BGM would disappear after the ending sequence.

