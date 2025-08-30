✨ New Features
【Low Power Mode】
Added 【Low Power Mode】 toggle in 【Options Panel】
Limits visual effects and makes bullet images semi-transparent when enabled
Effectively reduces eye strain from excessive visual effects in late game
Significantly lowers bullet effect saturation when 【Bullet Size】 property is high
⚡ Performance Optimizations
Bullet images gradually become semi-transparent as 【Bullet Size】 increases
More aggressive transparency calculation when 【Low Power Mode】 is enabled
【Minor Light Element】 and 【Magic Bubble】 now generate asynchronously, reducing lag during mass conversion
【Rock】 generation changed to asynchronous, solving lag issues when spawning large quantities
Improved 【Auto-Aim】 targeting algorithm for smarter enemy acquisition
🐞 Bug Fixes
Auto-aim now requires 0.2s mouse hover on self to activate, preventing accidental triggers
Fixed 【Snow Topology】 passive spawning snowmen in non-snowy weather
Fixed 【Burn Out】 magic not displaying upgrade effects properly
Fixed tutorial prompt misalignment in non-16:9 resolutions
Fixed text overlap in Endless Mode victory screen at non-16:9 resolutions
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
Added current magic display in 【Replace Magic】 interface
【Magic Acquisition】
【Shop】 and 【Chapter】 rewards no longer offer 【Non-Current Weather】magics, helping players build synergies faster
【Summon System】
When summon limit is reached, extends duration AND adds bonus damage to all existing summons of same type
【Starting Book Balance】
【Shooting Art】 +10 mana regen, +10 stability
【Magic Encyclopedia】 +5 HP regen, +5 attack speed & crit
【Ballistics】 +50 crit, +50 crit damage, retains shield crit, no longer -150 attack speed
【Art is Explosion】 no longer reduces HP/MP caps or base attack
【Postpartum Pig Care】 +25 base HP, sow growth crystal reward increased to 2
【Other Adjustments】
Rebalanced matching magic appearance rates for Judgement difficulties 1-4
Added prominent visual effects for combo magics
【Time Stasis】 no longer slows bullets, enemy slow effect slightly reduced
【Treasure Chest】 rewards now scale with Luck (+2 crystals/+1 EXP per Luck point)
【Endless Mode】
Earlier bullet merging threshold
Reduced early/mid-game enemy attack scaling
Increased late-game enemy attack scaling
No more 【Treasure Chest】 or 【Campfire】 reward nodes after stage 13
Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.
