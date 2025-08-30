 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19798268 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:52:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

【Low Power Mode】

  • Added 【Low Power Mode】 toggle in 【Options Panel】

  • Limits visual effects and makes bullet images semi-transparent when enabled

  • Effectively reduces eye strain from excessive visual effects in late game

  • Significantly lowers bullet effect saturation when 【Bullet Size】 property is high

⚡ Performance Optimizations

  • Bullet images gradually become semi-transparent as 【Bullet Size】 increases

  • More aggressive transparency calculation when 【Low Power Mode】 is enabled

  • 【Minor Light Element】 and 【Magic Bubble】 now generate asynchronously, reducing lag during mass conversion

  • 【Rock】 generation changed to asynchronous, solving lag issues when spawning large quantities

  • Improved 【Auto-Aim】 targeting algorithm for smarter enemy acquisition

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Auto-aim now requires 0.2s mouse hover on self to activate, preventing accidental triggers

  • Fixed 【Snow Topology】 passive spawning snowmen in non-snowy weather

  • Fixed 【Burn Out】 magic not displaying upgrade effects properly

  • Fixed tutorial prompt misalignment in non-16:9 resolutions

  • Fixed text overlap in Endless Mode victory screen at non-16:9 resolutions

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

  • Added current magic display in 【Replace Magic】 interface

【Magic Acquisition】

  • 【Shop】 and 【Chapter】 rewards no longer offer 【Non-Current Weather】magics, helping players build synergies faster

【Summon System】

  • When summon limit is reached, extends duration AND adds bonus damage to all existing summons of same type

【Starting Book Balance】

  • 【Shooting Art】 +10 mana regen, +10 stability

  • 【Magic Encyclopedia】 +5 HP regen, +5 attack speed & crit

  • 【Ballistics】 +50 crit, +50 crit damage, retains shield crit, no longer -150 attack speed

  • 【Art is Explosion】 no longer reduces HP/MP caps or base attack

  • 【Postpartum Pig Care】 +25 base HP, sow growth crystal reward increased to 2

【Other Adjustments】

  • Rebalanced matching magic appearance rates for Judgement difficulties 1-4

  • Added prominent visual effects for combo magics

  • 【Time Stasis】 no longer slows bullets, enemy slow effect slightly reduced

  • 【Treasure Chest】 rewards now scale with Luck (+2 crystals/+1 EXP per Luck point)

【Endless Mode】

  • Earlier bullet merging threshold

  • Reduced early/mid-game enemy attack scaling

  • Increased late-game enemy attack scaling

  • No more 【Treasure Chest】 or 【Campfire】 reward nodes after stage 13

Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.

