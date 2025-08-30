Where’s the fire? For now nowhere. But… feeling your friend needs an extra incentive to work faster? Did that oblivious customer got stuck somehow on a spot and you are feeling helpless to help him? Thinking that thief deserves something more than a good broomin’? Your faithful extinguisher comes to the rescue, now available in the devices tab for a modest price.Having introduced these kind of fire security assets may open the door for related events or even the necessity of comply with certain local safety laws?[Changelog]- Alien event has been deactivated until their next unexpected visit. The suspicious looking antenna is not available anymore, already placed ones will stay but will do nothing.- Implemented two new perks: Recruitment I & II. Each giving one employee hire reroll per day.- Implemented a new prop under the devices tab: the fire extinguisher. Pushing NPCs around is experimental and it will have to be checked if it introduces problems with their navigation.- Implemented 6 additional decorations related to fire extinguish and detection: more extinguishers, hoses, alarms, smoke detectors…- Autosave now remembers spawned trash during the day and shouldn’t create a bunch of them when loading the game at advanced hours.- Some systems are having trouble trying to play an announcement in the corresponding desk hence not being able to get the related achievement. The achievement has been changed and will trigger by only having a desk placed at the end of the day instead.- Made significant improvements to the autosave behaviour stability. (Uploaded as hotfix)- Implemented a backup button in the debug menu (Shift + F6 in main menu) to try to recover affected saves by an autosaving bug that seemed to affect some systems. It should at least recover the previous day before the last played. (Uploaded as hotfix)