30 August 2025 Build 19798162 Edited 30 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Improved movement sync for much better latency tolerance

  • Added a camera effect while running

  • Added a VFX effect at impact while shooting

Bug fixes

  • Fixes players score being updated during non-game state match

  • Fixes players score not being reset when switching from waiting for players to the actual match

  • Fixes room not being terminated if no one joined it after its creation

  • Fixes chat input being invisible for 2K+ screens

  • Fixes random rendering issues caused by MSAA being applied twice

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3055071
