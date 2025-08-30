Changes
Improved movement sync for much better latency tolerance
Added a camera effect while running
Added a VFX effect at impact while shooting
Bug fixes
Fixes players score being updated during non-game state match
Fixes players score not being reset when switching from waiting for players to the actual match
Fixes room not being terminated if no one joined it after its creation
Fixes chat input being invisible for 2K+ screens
Fixes random rendering issues caused by MSAA being applied twice
Changed files in this update