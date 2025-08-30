Big Changes
Revamped underworld!!!
New puzzle in the overworld
Consistent jump height (you can still hold space to jump higher though)
New platforming puzzle in the underworld
New islands!
New flower: Prairie Trillium
New mushroom: Jack-O-Lantern Mushroom
Comically large ant
Technical Mumbo Jumbo
Basic graphics settings. Fast or ~FANCY~
Draw distance reduction
Tweaker-level optimizations
Occlusion on all objects to reduce draw calls
Removed secondary camera (item camera) and replaced it with a custom shader that renders items on top of everything else. This shaved ~2ms off each frame. I sacrificed a week of my life for those 2 milliseconds.
With the "Fast" graphics setting, unnecessary objects are hidden when far away. I wrote my own system to dynamically hide them. I made it light on CPU usage by spreading the calculations out over many frames instead of checking all of them at once. Ex.) instead of 500 calculations per-frame, it will check 10 objects each frame for a total of 50 frames. Comment your favorite type of bean if you read this far lol.
Small Changes
Higher prices, but more chests to discover or unlock
Added cracked texture to asteroids that will break when you touch them
Removed the bone scavenger hunt item because it sucks (it too small)
Balance tweaks
Too many bug fixes to count (as per usual)
Do good things
peace and much love dez signing off kachow mi name jeff
