Removed secondary camera (item camera) and replaced it with a custom shader that renders items on top of everything else. This shaved ~2ms off each frame. I sacrificed a week of my life for those 2 milliseconds.

With the "Fast" graphics setting, unnecessary objects are hidden when far away. I wrote my own system to dynamically hide them. I made it light on CPU usage by spreading the calculations out over many frames instead of checking all of them at once. Ex.) instead of 500 calculations per-frame, it will check 10 objects each frame for a total of 50 frames. Comment your favorite type of bean if you read this far lol.