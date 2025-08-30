 Skip to content
Major 30 August 2025 Build 19798100 Edited 30 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Big Changes

  • Revamped underworld!!!

  • New puzzle in the overworld

  • Consistent jump height (you can still hold space to jump higher though)

  • New platforming puzzle in the underworld

  • New islands!

  • New flower: Prairie Trillium

  • New mushroom: Jack-O-Lantern Mushroom

  • Comically large ant

Technical Mumbo Jumbo

  • Basic graphics settings. Fast or ~FANCY~

  • Draw distance reduction

  • Tweaker-level optimizations

    1. Occlusion on all objects to reduce draw calls

    2. Removed secondary camera (item camera) and replaced it with a custom shader that renders items on top of everything else. This shaved ~2ms off each frame. I sacrificed a week of my life for those 2 milliseconds.

    3. With the "Fast" graphics setting, unnecessary objects are hidden when far away. I wrote my own system to dynamically hide them. I made it light on CPU usage by spreading the calculations out over many frames instead of checking all of them at once. Ex.) instead of 500 calculations per-frame, it will check 10 objects each frame for a total of 50 frames. Comment your favorite type of bean if you read this far lol.

Small Changes

  • Higher prices, but more chests to discover or unlock

  • Added cracked texture to asteroids that will break when you touch them

  • Removed the bone scavenger hunt item because it sucks (it too small)

  • Balance tweaks

  • Too many bug fixes to count (as per usual)

Do good things

peace and much love dez signing off kachow mi name jeff

Changed files in this update

