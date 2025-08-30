Highlights
✅ Added a Basic Bargaining System.
✅ Fixed floating/levitating items issue.
✅ Resolved ESC not closing the Big Map problem.
✅ Fixed occasional texture loading issues.
Details
Bargaining: Simple offer–counteroffer flow in customer dialogue. This is v1; improvements will come with feedback.
Physics/Placement: Improved alignment/collision to prevent items from hovering.
UI/UX: ESC now properly closes the Big Map.
Graphics: Optimized texture streaming to prevent missing/failed loads.
Changed files in this update