30 August 2025 Build 19798005 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • ✅ Added a Basic Bargaining System.

  • ✅ Fixed floating/levitating items issue.

  • ✅ Resolved ESC not closing the Big Map problem.

  • ✅ Fixed occasional texture loading issues.

Details

  • Bargaining: Simple offer–counteroffer flow in customer dialogue. This is v1; improvements will come with feedback.

  • Physics/Placement: Improved alignment/collision to prevent items from hovering.

  • UI/UX: ESC now properly closes the Big Map.

  • Graphics: Optimized texture streaming to prevent missing/failed loads.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2643881
