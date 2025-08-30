Some players lost save data and couldn't load their games, resulting in progress loss. This hotfix addresses those problems. It also makes the "000,0s" card bug workaround functional. We apologize for these issues - losing progress is unacceptable and we're working hard to prevent it. We'll continue working on finding the causes and implementing more fixes tomorrow.

Save system fixes — fixed save corruption issues that were preventing some players from loading their saves.

Quick fix for "000,0s" bug — the ] and \[ keyboard tools now work properly to help recover from this display issue.

How to use the "000,0s" quick bug fix: