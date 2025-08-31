 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19797851
  • Optimization: Added an optional event setting to prevent the camera from jumping when accepting refugees.
  • Bug Fix: When automatically making up the difference at the trading desk, the total price might be slightly less, resulting in a failed transaction.
  • Optimization: Shallow water near deep water can now be filled with land, turning deep water shallow.
  • Bug Fix: Torches not unlocking in Empire Village management mode.
  • Value Adjustment: Changed the minimum temperature for summer nights to 20 degrees Celsius.
  • Bug Fix: A noble would not use tools after being demoted to a commoner.
  • Optimization: Displaying deer status information at the hunter camp.
  • Optimization: Some deer herds remained stationary and did not migrate.
  • Value Adjustment: Changed the annual number of juveniles born to adult deer/2 from a fixed number of 1 to speed up deer reproduction.
  • Bug Fix: Integer overflow caused by excessively large amounts in online transactions.
  • Bug Fix: Monsters in the territory were counted as pending monsters when determining if a village was occupied by a defeated monster.
  • Optimization: Before posting a Free Carriage transport task, try to reserve a driver. If no driver is available, do not post the task. This will prevent a large number of Free Carriage transport tasks from being overwhelmed.
  • Optimization: The ordering function now supports ordering multiple items from a single merchant simultaneously.
  • Optimization: After setting the window to automatically close, the engagement pop-up window will now automatically close with a countdown.

