- Optimization: Added an optional event setting to prevent the camera from jumping when accepting refugees.
- Bug Fix: When automatically making up the difference at the trading desk, the total price might be slightly less, resulting in a failed transaction.
- Optimization: Shallow water near deep water can now be filled with land, turning deep water shallow.
- Bug Fix: Torches not unlocking in Empire Village management mode.
- Value Adjustment: Changed the minimum temperature for summer nights to 20 degrees Celsius.
- Bug Fix: A noble would not use tools after being demoted to a commoner.
- Optimization: Displaying deer status information at the hunter camp.
- Optimization: Some deer herds remained stationary and did not migrate.
- Value Adjustment: Changed the annual number of juveniles born to adult deer/2 from a fixed number of 1 to speed up deer reproduction.
- Bug Fix: Integer overflow caused by excessively large amounts in online transactions.
- Bug Fix: Monsters in the territory were counted as pending monsters when determining if a village was occupied by a defeated monster.
- Optimization: Before posting a Free Carriage transport task, try to reserve a driver. If no driver is available, do not post the task. This will prevent a large number of Free Carriage transport tasks from being overwhelmed.
- Optimization: The ordering function now supports ordering multiple items from a single merchant simultaneously.
- Optimization: After setting the window to automatically close, the engagement pop-up window will now automatically close with a countdown.
