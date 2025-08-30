Hey everyone! The new version, 0.51 is ready. Here's what's new in this version of the game:
- Auditorium, Mall, and Barn scenes added for Tosha.
- Changer added to game.
- 9 Convos added for Changer.
- 9 Convos added for Kass.
- 9 convos added for Aurora.
- 9 convos added for Allison.
Spiral Clicker 0.51 is here
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Spiral Clicker Content Depot 950861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update