Hey everyone! The new version, 0.51 is ready. Here's what's new in this version of the game:



- Auditorium, Mall, and Barn scenes added for Tosha.



- Changer added to game.



- 9 Convos added for Changer.



- 9 Convos added for Kass.



- 9 convos added for Aurora.



- 9 convos added for Allison.