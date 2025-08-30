 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797847 Edited 30 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! The new version, 0.51 is ready. Here's what's new in this version of the game:

- Auditorium, Mall, and Barn scenes added for Tosha.

- Changer added to game.

- 9 Convos added for Changer.

- 9 Convos added for Kass.

- 9 convos added for Aurora.

- 9 convos added for Allison.

