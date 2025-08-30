Dear players:

On the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, we, with profound respect and gratitude for history, not only pay tribute to our predecessors through special events but also bring players a refreshed gaming experience through the comprehensive upgrade of "Doomsday" version 1.0.3. This update focuses on technical optimization, gameplay enrichment, and meticulous refinement, enabling every survivor to write their own legendary chapter in the post-apocalyptic world.

I. Remembering History and Cherishing Peace

Our decision to launch the version update on September 3rd stems from our profound reverence for national memory. The resilient figures who stood firm amidst war and the resounding cries of freedom fighters have become indelible imprints on the spiritual landscape of the Chinese nation. While "Doomsday" is a survival-shooting game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, its core narrative consistently resonates with humanity's resilience and unity during crises. Through this approach, we aim to let the younger generation feel history's pulse through digital entertainment and understand the preciousness of peace.

II. VERSION UPDATIONS

l The animation in the first person perspective is improved and the action is more delicate.

l The layered performance of character animation in the third person perspective is optimized, and the transition is more natural.

l Fixed the problem of enemy corpse collision detection and reduced the phenomenon of wearing the mold.

l The new V1.0.3 version of vehicle explosion, blood and tire damage effects are added to enhance the sense of immersion and improve the balance of the game.

l The problem of sound attenuation has been fixed to make the sound effect more real and natural.

l The synchronization problem of camera shake when hitting the target is corrected to improve the experience of striking.

l The synchronization problem of blocking camera shake is solved to make the game picture more smooth.

l The display effect of the fishing interface has been improved and the operation is more intuitive

l Two new weapons: UZI submachine guns and revolver pistols.

l Add single bullet loading function to adapt to different combat needs.

l The AI perception system was fixed and the enemy behavior became more intelligent.

l The character's leaning motion in the third person perspective is improved to increase tactical options.

l The reverse dynamics animation of the hand is optimized to enhance the authenticity of the gun holding action.

l Correct the synchronization problem of squatting action, and the multiplayer game experience is better.

l The rendering boundary of the role is adjusted to avoid model misalignment or disappearance.

l Fix problems related to facial expressions and make interactions more expressive.

l The overall quality of the animation in the third person perspective has been improved.

l New version 1.0.3 furnace and smelting mechanics to enrich the survival gameplay.

l The new and improved ladder climbing system is more mobile and can climb high places for sniper fire.

l Upgrade the front sight system for more accurate aiming.

l Added a safety zone mechanism, strategic planning is more important, players in the safety zone will not be hurt.

l Added the no-aim throw function to provide more tactical options.

l Add new sound effects and visual effects from version 1.0.3.

l New UI design, more beautiful interface.

l Fixed projectile collision detection problem, physics effect is more accurate.

l Corrected the collision detection problem of projectiles, and the operation feedback is more realistic.

l Added multiple map switching, players can choose their own map to play, more user-friendly.

l Added the Bodycam effect, which can be adjusted in the Settings. Remember, it only works after restarting the game!

l Added two achievements (changing outfits, voice chat)

III. ON DOOMSDAY

As a hardcore survival game, "Doomsday" masterfully blends strategic planning, resource management, and real-time combat. Players must establish shelters, gather supplies, and fend off zombie invasions in a perilous post-apocalyptic world, overcoming challenges through tactical brilliance. Featuring advanced physics engines for realistic combat feedback and a versatile weapon customization system, the game offers each survivor a unique path to growth.

At the same time, I would like to thank Dreamrise Sdudio for providing such a good platform for us to develop games more quickly!

IV. Feedback on the Day of Remembrance

To commemorate the profound significance of the World Anti-Fascist War, a special lottery event will be launched on the Little Black Box platform starting today, distributing over 930+19 activation codes for the game "Doomsday". The number 930 corresponds to September 3rd, the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, while the 19 codes represent the 19 days and nights the Mallet Games team spent working on this version update. This is not only a game gift but also a declaration of peace protection in the digital era.

Please follow Mallet Games on the official account of HEY Box. After following, you can see the lottery post. Reply to the lottery post, and you can participate in the lottery. There are not many places, first come, first served.

Box friends who get the serial number can enter the official store and enter the coupon to get the serial number for free!

Join the event link

V. Resonance between Game and Reality

When you command your team to hold the position in the game, we learn teamwork; when you carefully allocate limited resources, you also experience the hardships of wartime scarcity. These designs are not coincidental—— We always believe that great games do more than just bring joy—they serve as cultural bridges connecting the past and the future.

VI. Contacting us

If you encounter technical problems or have suggestions, please feel free to contact us through email malletgames@malletgames.cn!

VII.Off topic remarks

Mallet Games has been committed to creating better games since its establishment on December 20, 2022. At present, we have just finished the middle school entrance examination and are about to enter the gate of high school. Our studies are even more demanding, and the game updates will be slow in the future. We hope for your understanding. But we hope that through our efforts, our works will definitely become even better!