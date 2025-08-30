 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797816 Edited 30 August 2025 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
星钻商城增加了道具荆棘守护护符，装备后产生反伤效果。可与每个城镇中央的神秘商人对话进行升级。
星钻商城增加了技能书荆棘光环，让全员产生3回合反伤效果
神秘商人NPC做了升级，增加了可以合成荆棘守护的能力
增加了开宝箱获得金币的数量
修改了GameOver的图片
增加了成就任务披荆斩棘与永恒征途，老玩家虽然无法接取任务，但满足条件可直接完成（分别是战斗胜利5w次与击败boss 20000次、小怪200000次），奖励是神阶的狂战之心护符与荆棘守护护符

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3723351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link