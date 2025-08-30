星钻商城增加了道具荆棘守护护符，装备后产生反伤效果。可与每个城镇中央的神秘商人对话进行升级。
星钻商城增加了技能书荆棘光环，让全员产生3回合反伤效果
神秘商人NPC做了升级，增加了可以合成荆棘守护的能力
增加了开宝箱获得金币的数量
修改了GameOver的图片
增加了成就任务披荆斩棘与永恒征途，老玩家虽然无法接取任务，但满足条件可直接完成（分别是战斗胜利5w次与击败boss 20000次、小怪200000次），奖励是神阶的狂战之心护符与荆棘守护护符
2025年8月31日更新
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3723351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update