Patch notes



New

Added Steamworks SDK. On the end-user side, you can see your Steam avatar on the main menu. On a more technical side, it's helping us create more tangible player accounts on our backend for a correct multiplayer experience. This will also open doors for steam-specific features, like cloud saves and achievements.

Fixes

Fixed turning pickups slow with mouse.

Fixed items on raft saving wrong position if you had previously loaded a save file and adjusted your raft base (increase or decrease size). While it won't happen again, if you have saved wrongly positioned structures, then they will need to be demolished and rebuilt in order to have correct position and save data.

Fixed visible terrain texture pattern. Most noticeable on starter island.

Developer notes

We're about to dive into the core phase of co-op development, which means we'll soon be in a much better position to provide a solid launch date for our 1.0 release.

We are also enabling a beta channel soon, which will be on a closed beta per-invite basis. Beta testing will not be tied to co-op only, and some features not in retail might also be available.

Unfortunately, our reviews have taken a bigger hit than usual in recent months. While we’ve addressed most of the issues that led to negative feedback, those reviews often remain visible. If you’ve left a review in the past and your concerns have been resolved, we’d greatly appreciate it if you could consider updating your feedback. Your support truly helps us grow and improve.

Lastly, from August 30 until September 13, we will be having a 55% discount!

Warm regards,

The project castaway team