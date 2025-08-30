WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

Added mainmenu hosting options & quick play

Added accessories (wip)

Added ice world modifier

Added hl1 VOX meme

Added a new curve template to apartments

Being disconnected now shows the reason on the mainmenu

Added ability to throw items with the physgun

Added map texture layers. Now different textures are applied to the walls and floors on the same template.

Bugfixes: