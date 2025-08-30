 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797752 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

  • Added mainmenu hosting options & quick play

  • Added accessories (wip)

  • Added ice world modifier

  • Added hl1 VOX meme

  • Added a new curve template to apartments

  • Being disconnected now shows the reason on the mainmenu

  • Added ability to throw items with the physgun

  • Added map texture layers. Now different textures are applied to the walls and floors on the same template.

Bugfixes:

  • Improvements on item placer, it should no longer lock randomly.

  • Inventory networking improvements

  • Map physics improvements

  • Map generation improvements and fixes

  • Other bugfixes i cannot remember

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3376481
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3376482
  • Loading history…
