WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes:
Added mainmenu hosting options & quick play
Added accessories (wip)
Added ice world modifier
Added hl1 VOX meme
Added a new curve template to apartments
Being disconnected now shows the reason on the mainmenu
Added ability to throw items with the physgun
Added map texture layers. Now different textures are applied to the walls and floors on the same template.
Bugfixes:
Improvements on item placer, it should no longer lock randomly.
Inventory networking improvements
Map physics improvements
Map generation improvements and fixes
Other bugfixes i cannot remember
Changed files in this update