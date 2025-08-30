Thanks to tdhr's (that's me) hard work, the undo feature has finally been added!
However, due to my limited programming skills, bugs may occur.
If that happens, I'd appreciate it if you could let me know!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thanks to tdhr's (that's me) hard work, the undo feature has finally been added!
However, due to my limited programming skills, bugs may occur.
If that happens, I'd appreciate it if you could let me know!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update