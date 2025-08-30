We have made the following adjustments in ver 1.0.2!

Main Updates:

Improved the timing adjustment UI to make it easier to use.

The timing adjustment offset can now be fine-tuned in 1ms increments.

The timing adjustment offset is now applied only to the character’s movements.

Fixed an issue where, when playing a rhythm game from the Memories Room, the game now returns to the previous UI state after play.

Adjusted the jump behavior in Volleyball.

About Timing Adjustment

Since SE (sound effects) are played when you input, setting the offset value too large may cause the sounds to feel out of sync.

We strongly recommend playing in a low-latency environment, such as using a wired keyboard or wired headphones.

【End of Demo Release Notice】

As it has become difficult to continue fixing bugs and supporting consoles for the demo alongside the full version, the distribution of the Pastel☆Parade demo will end at the end of August.

Thanks to the feedback we received from the demo, we were able to improve many aspects in the full version. We sincerely thank everyone who has played the demo!

From now on, we will focus all our efforts on updating the full version to deliver an even more enjoyable experience. Please continue to enjoy the full version! 🎶