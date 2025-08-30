 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797671 Edited 30 August 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG

  • Fixed the issue where the heat value does not increase when the mineral collection is complete.

  • Fixed some UI display issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link