30 August 2025 Build 19797665 Edited 30 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rubber Hose Rampage just got curiouser and curiouser with its brand-new Alice in Wonderland level. This is no ordinary tea party, it's a full-on battle steeped in madness. The Queen of Hearts is ready to deal you in, the playing cards are stacked against you, and the Mad Hatter is pouring out trouble by the teacup. Luckily, Alice joins the fight, proving she's not just late for tea, she's early to stir up some trouble.

Clear the new free bonus level and Alice will join your party, no tea required!

