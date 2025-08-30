2.0.6 Patch
Fixed bug when switching to slow for dialogue speed that stops the text appearing / needing to press or click to display it.
Increased speed of PhysX runtime performance, including more performant entities
Fixed enemy navigation / jittering bugs
Fixed minor input delays under heavy CPU load.
Fixed minor skinning inaccuracy issues for Georgie's model, especially evident on Medium - Low settings. His tail will no longer stretch or clip when animating.
World fencing is now more performant than before, with little impact on accuracy.
Diagnostics data is now collected automatically and sent to Spacefarer Games to help diagnose performance issues, bugs and crashes. See our privacy policy for information collected.
