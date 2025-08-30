2.0.6 Patch



Fixed bug when switching to slow for dialogue speed that stops the text appearing / needing to press or click to display it.



Increased speed of PhysX runtime performance, including more performant entities



Fixed enemy navigation / jittering bugs



Fixed minor input delays under heavy CPU load.



Fixed minor skinning inaccuracy issues for Georgie's model, especially evident on Medium - Low settings. His tail will no longer stretch or clip when animating.



World fencing is now more performant than before, with little impact on accuracy.

