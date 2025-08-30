 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797651 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.6 Patch

  • Fixed bug when switching to slow for dialogue speed that stops the text appearing / needing to press or click to display it.

  • Increased speed of PhysX runtime performance, including more performant entities

  • Fixed enemy navigation / jittering bugs

  • Fixed minor input delays under heavy CPU load.

  • Fixed minor skinning inaccuracy issues for Georgie's model, especially evident on Medium - Low settings. His tail will no longer stretch or clip when animating.

  • World fencing is now more performant than before, with little impact on accuracy.

  • Diagnostics data is now collected automatically and sent to Spacefarer Games to help diagnose performance issues, bugs and crashes. See our privacy policy for information collected.

