Hello controllers! A new update has landed.
We have added the following features:
+ New internal voice model with a much better room for improvement
+ INFO file zoom limits now represent nautical miles of width
+ Updated TFC Panel by justifying routes correctly, add squawk, add cleared waypoint, reorganize, callsign correct justification
We have fixed the following bugs:
+ Fix perpetual HOLD even if cleared for IAC
+ Fix aircraft not following HOLD direction and length
+ Fix CTD hold length info
+ Fix DEP TFC set to 0 has no effect
+ Fix ENR TFC set to above 30 has no effect
+ Improve stutters on aircraft spawn
+ Fix HOLD Debugging overflow
+ Fix Camera performance
+ Fix No line drawn when on DCT
+ Fix TAB line was shown even if WPTMC, AFLMC and IRTMC shown
+ Fix Dragging labels enables multi qdm menu
+ Fix Small CS hitbox when throwing ACFT to ACFT QDM
+ Fix TFC Manager panel not working when loading savegame
+ Fix TFL not working when loading savegame
+ Fix Aircraft on HDG wouldn't remember on loading savegame
+ Fix New spawns not having arrival airport information in TFCManagerPanel
+ Fix Next waypoint and heading logic on procedure for aircraft
+ Fix AFTER command has no readback
+ Fix DCT inside SID not working
We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.
Remain on frequency :)
AIRAC - 0.4.2 - New Voice Model
