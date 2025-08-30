 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19797637 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chinese localization update

  • 已根据社区反馈改进翻译 (Implemented community feedback on translations)

  • 所有 0.5 版本的机器翻译文本已由 Allcorrect 修订并包含在本次更新中 (All machine-translated 0.5 texts have been revised by Allcorrect and included in this update)

  • 商店页面和成就现已全部翻译 (Store page and Achievements are now fully translated)

Sector QoL

You can now use Shift + Left Click to toggle Sectors in Octron's Marble Machine. This even works from expanded sector storage containers in the stash!

Bugfixes and Improvements

  • Loot Boxes store the monster level they dropped at and can now contain high tier sectors

  • Photolithography chips show up correctly in loot and are no longer initially hidden

  • Implemented transactions for save games and reduced disk IO of auto-saves

  • Textfield cursor is always at the end when it gains focus

  • Shift + left/right to toggle wheel of fortune modes

  • Fixed verbose display of more damage over time affix

  • Fixed a rare crash when spawning minions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link