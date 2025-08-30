Chinese localization update
已根据社区反馈改进翻译 (Implemented community feedback on translations)
所有 0.5 版本的机器翻译文本已由 Allcorrect 修订并包含在本次更新中 (All machine-translated 0.5 texts have been revised by Allcorrect and included in this update)
商店页面和成就现已全部翻译 (Store page and Achievements are now fully translated)
Sector QoL
You can now use Shift + Left Click to toggle Sectors in Octron's Marble Machine. This even works from expanded sector storage containers in the stash!
Bugfixes and Improvements
Loot Boxes store the monster level they dropped at and can now contain high tier sectors
Photolithography chips show up correctly in loot and are no longer initially hidden
Implemented transactions for save games and reduced disk IO of auto-saves
Textfield cursor is always at the end when it gains focus
Shift + left/right to toggle wheel of fortune modes
Fixed verbose display of more damage over time affix
Fixed a rare crash when spawning minions
Changed files in this update