商店页面和成就现已全部翻译 (Store page and Achievements are now fully translated)

所有 0.5 版本的机器翻译文本已由 Allcorrect 修订并包含在本次更新中 (All machine-translated 0.5 texts have been revised by Allcorrect and included in this update)

You can now use Shift + Left Click to toggle Sectors in Octron's Marble Machine. This even works from expanded sector storage containers in the stash!

Loot Boxes store the monster level they dropped at and can now contain high tier sectors

Photolithography chips show up correctly in loot and are no longer initially hidden

Implemented transactions for save games and reduced disk IO of auto-saves

Textfield cursor is always at the end when it gains focus

Shift + left/right to toggle wheel of fortune modes

Fixed verbose display of more damage over time affix