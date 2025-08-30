Greetings wizardfolk,

Welcome to the Sigils Update! (v0.03.00) Sigils are our take on the Artifacts/Relics mechanic that we'd come to expect from our deckbuilders. These Sigils are equipped in your spellbook and add powerful passive effects to your spellcasting. You can find these Sigils as rewards from elite and boss encounters as well as available to buy in the shop.

List of changes:

💫 Sigils: Passive upgrades you’ll find throughout your run to really tie your build together.

👑 Loot: Improved loot experience after combat. Shops now also have a chance of better available items.

😈 The Shopkeeper now talks to you!

👨‍🎨 Art improvements:

Updated placeholder bosses art.

Updated spellbook art and sigil slots.

Animated main menu art.

Custom cursor.

👖 Many UX improvements, including:

Keywords in tooltips! One of the most requested features.

Fullscreen/windowed settings are now available in settings.

Quick assign cards by left-clicking on them.

🌲 Evergreen improvements like rebalancing & bug fixes.

Introducing Sigils to the game has changed the balance significantly, so we'd love feedback on your experience using Sigils as well as the current difficulty of the game. Feel free to join the Bibidi Discord to share your thoughts or post wizard memes!

Happy casting,

Daan