- Rebalanced many desserts Display Multipliers and Speeds. For most desserts, you will see an increase in gems.
NOTE: Because of this, the validation process may reset and re-apply your dessert LVL XP based on your trainer settings on first time entering/franchising each store. This may cause a slight bit more delay on first time through.
- Increased the cap size of Cupcake and Cake stores from 1.2x and 1.6x to 1.5x and 2.0x respectively.
- Removed suggestions from out of currency popups and + signs on currency which suggested that you could purchase them in the store.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where with keep XP /LEVELs perk caused the stores to lose their upgrade spending when franchising.
- Fixed an issue where respec slightly reduced quality ratio from intended.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Specialty points like sugar, flour and butter were reverted in stores.
- Fixed an issue where the total and count of the HQ upgrades unlocked displayed in corporate was wrong.
- Fixed the text for display manager incorrectly stating each store needed 5 franchises.
Changed files in this update