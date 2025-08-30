 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19797615 Edited 30 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Main Changes:

  • Rebalanced many desserts Display Multipliers and Speeds. For most desserts, you will see an increase in gems.

    NOTE: Because of this, the validation process may reset and re-apply your dessert LVL XP based on your trainer settings on first time entering/franchising each store. This may cause a slight bit more delay on first time through.

  • Increased the cap size of Cupcake and Cake stores from 1.2x and 1.6x to 1.5x and 2.0x respectively.
  • Removed suggestions from out of currency popups and + signs on currency which suggested that you could purchase them in the store.



Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where with keep XP /LEVELs perk caused the stores to lose their upgrade spending when franchising.
  • Fixed an issue where respec slightly reduced quality ratio from intended.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes Specialty points like sugar, flour and butter were reverted in stores.
  • Fixed an issue where the total and count of the HQ upgrades unlocked displayed in corporate was wrong.
  • Fixed the text for display manager incorrectly stating each store needed 5 franchises.


