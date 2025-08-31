DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 6/10: STRATEGIC COMBAT & UI REFINEMENT
10 CRITICAL FIXES & SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS - ENHANCED GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE
Today's Progress:
• 11 Critical Fixes implemented
• 3 Major System Improvements completed
• UI/UX Polish applied
THREE MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Soldier Grid Swap System - Drag and drop soldier positioning in army grid
2. Map 4 Wall Turret Positioning - Fixed strategic placement issues
3. Camera & Control Improvements - Better user interaction
MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
• Soldier Grid Swap System - Hold and drag soldiers to swap positions in the army grid area
• Wall Turret Positioning Fix - Turrets now spawn in correct strategic positions on Map 4
• Mouse Scroll Camera Control - Added smooth camera movement with mouse scroll
• Mouse Edge Camera Movement - Move camera by placing mouse at screen edges (like WASD/arrow keys)
• Building Merge System - Fixed issue where new buildings weren't appearing after merge
• Trade Panel Audio & Visual Feedback - Added sound effects and cursor changes to trade buttons
• Pause Panel Audio Fix - Resolved triple sound playback issue on hover
• Pause Panel Cursor Fix - Fixed cursor not changing on "Give Up" button
• Minigun Weapon Emission - Smoothed out emission reduction for better visual feedback
• Expedition Slot Management - Fixed error when trying to send NPCs on missions with full slots
• Building Outline System - Restored building outline functionality after recent updates
• Permanent Upgrade Screen Fix - Fixed bug where permanent upgrade screen sometimes didn't appear
CRITICAL BUG FIXES
• Soldier Grid Swap Mechanics - Implemented drag and drop soldier positioning in army grid
• Map 4 Wall Turret Spawning - Fixed incorrect positioning of defensive structures
• Camera Movement - Added mouse scroll and edge movement functionality for better navigation
• Building Merge Bug - Resolved issue where merged buildings didn't appear
• Trade Panel Interaction - Enhanced button feedback with audio and visual cues
• Pause Panel Audio Glitch - Fixed multiple sound triggers on button hover
• Pause Panel Cursor Issue - Corrected cursor behavior on "Give Up" button
• Minigun Visual Polish - Improved emission system for better weapon feedback
• Expedition System Error - Fixed crash when attempting to send NPCs with full slots
• Building Outline Restoration - Brought back building outline system after update
• Permanent Upgrade Screen Bug - Resolved issue where permanent upgrade screen failed to display
COMMUNITY HEROES
Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:
Bug Report Champions:
• Community members who requested soldier grid swap functionality
• Discord members who highlighted Map 4 turret positioning issues
• Steam reviewers who identified camera control limitations
• Smudge and jamiebeds9 for suggesting mouse edge camera movement
• JonesyLax91 for permanent upgrade screen bug
• Community testers who found trade panel interaction issues
• Players who discovered pause panel audio glitches
• Community members who reported expedition system errors
Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 6 complete: 11 critical improvements implemented.
Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.
Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.
Day 6 complete. Day 7 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.
Your feedback drives our development.
