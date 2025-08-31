 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19797593 Edited 31 August 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 6/10: STRATEGIC COMBAT & UI REFINEMENT

10 CRITICAL FIXES & SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS - ENHANCED GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE


Today's Progress:
11 Critical Fixes implemented
3 Major System Improvements completed
UI/UX Polish applied

THREE MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Soldier Grid Swap System - Drag and drop soldier positioning in army grid
2. Map 4 Wall Turret Positioning - Fixed strategic placement issues
3. Camera & Control Improvements - Better user interaction

MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS


Soldier Grid Swap System - Hold and drag soldiers to swap positions in the army grid area
Wall Turret Positioning Fix - Turrets now spawn in correct strategic positions on Map 4
Mouse Scroll Camera Control - Added smooth camera movement with mouse scroll
Mouse Edge Camera Movement - Move camera by placing mouse at screen edges (like WASD/arrow keys)
Building Merge System - Fixed issue where new buildings weren't appearing after merge
Trade Panel Audio & Visual Feedback - Added sound effects and cursor changes to trade buttons
Pause Panel Audio Fix - Resolved triple sound playback issue on hover
Pause Panel Cursor Fix - Fixed cursor not changing on "Give Up" button
Minigun Weapon Emission - Smoothed out emission reduction for better visual feedback
Expedition Slot Management - Fixed error when trying to send NPCs on missions with full slots
Building Outline System - Restored building outline functionality after recent updates
Permanent Upgrade Screen Fix - Fixed bug where permanent upgrade screen sometimes didn't appear

COMMUNITY HEROES


Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:

Bug Report Champions:
• Community members who requested soldier grid swap functionality
• Discord members who highlighted Map 4 turret positioning issues
• Steam reviewers who identified camera control limitations
• Smudge and jamiebeds9 for suggesting mouse edge camera movement
• JonesyLax91 for permanent upgrade screen bug
• Community testers who found trade panel interaction issues
• Players who discovered pause panel audio glitches
• Community members who reported expedition system errors

Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 6 complete: 11 critical improvements implemented.

Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

Join the Community

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

Day 6 complete. Day 7 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.

Your feedback drives our development.

Changed files in this update

