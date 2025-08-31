DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 6/10: STRATEGIC COMBAT & UI REFINEMENT

10 CRITICAL FIXES & SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS - ENHANCED GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE



Today's Progress:

• 11 Critical Fixes implemented

• 3 Major System Improvements completed

• UI/UX Polish applied



THREE MAJOR UPDATES:

1. Soldier Grid Swap System - Drag and drop soldier positioning in army grid

2. Map 4 Wall Turret Positioning - Fixed strategic placement issues

3. Camera & Control Improvements - Better user interaction





MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS



• Soldier Grid Swap System - Hold and drag soldiers to swap positions in the army grid area

• Wall Turret Positioning Fix - Turrets now spawn in correct strategic positions on Map 4

• Mouse Scroll Camera Control - Added smooth camera movement with mouse scroll

• Mouse Edge Camera Movement - Move camera by placing mouse at screen edges (like WASD/arrow keys)

• Building Merge System - Fixed issue where new buildings weren't appearing after merge

• Trade Panel Audio & Visual Feedback - Added sound effects and cursor changes to trade buttons

• Pause Panel Audio Fix - Resolved triple sound playback issue on hover

• Pause Panel Cursor Fix - Fixed cursor not changing on "Give Up" button

• Minigun Weapon Emission - Smoothed out emission reduction for better visual feedback

• Expedition Slot Management - Fixed error when trying to send NPCs on missions with full slots

• Building Outline System - Restored building outline functionality after recent updates

• Permanent Upgrade Screen Fix - Fixed bug where permanent upgrade screen sometimes didn't appear





COMMUNITY HEROES



Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:



Bug Report Champions:

• Community members who requested soldier grid swap functionality

• Discord members who highlighted Map 4 turret positioning issues

• Steam reviewers who identified camera control limitations

• Smudge and jamiebeds9 for suggesting mouse edge camera movement

• JonesyLax91 for permanent upgrade screen bug

• Community testers who found trade panel interaction issues

• Players who discovered pause panel audio glitches

• Community members who reported expedition system errors



Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..





THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES



Day 6 complete: 11 critical improvements implemented.



Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.



Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.



Day 6 complete. Day 7 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.



Your feedback drives our development.



