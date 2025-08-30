- Fixed the upgrade animation in the shop
- Adjusted the music during the intro to match the length of each part
- Fix files changed by mistake during the last update
Update notes for August 30th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764532
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3764533
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3764534
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update