30 August 2025 Build 19797573 Edited 30 August 2025 – 15:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed the upgrade animation in the shop
- Adjusted the music during the intro to match the length of each part
- Fix files changed by mistake during the last update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764532
Linux Depot 3764533
macOS Depot 3764534
